Wall Street set to close July sharply higher for the month

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow and S&P 500 on the last day of July up 4.27 percent and 3.1 percent, on track for their best monthly performances since January. (CNBC)

The Nasdaq was on its first three-session losing streak of more than 1 percent in nearly three years. The tech stock rout of late was led by Facebook's (FB) nearly 22 percent three-session slide. (CNBC)

Dow stock Apple (AAPL) was on a three-session decline of about 2.5 percent ahead of Tuesday's after-the-bell earnings. Investors will be looking for hints as to how well the iPhone X has been selling. (CNBC)

Dow components Procter & Gamble (PG) and Pfizer (PFE) reported earnings this morning. P&G beat on quarterly profit but missed on revenue. Pfizer beat on both the top and bottom lines. (CNBC)

On the economic calendar, the government issues June personal income and spending at 8:30 a.m. ET. S&P/Case-Shiller releases May home prices at 10 a.m. ET. The Conference Board's July consumer confidence hits at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)

Fed policymakers begin their latest two-day policy meeting today, with an interest rate decision due tomorrow afternoon at 2 p.m. ET. No increase is expected this time around after hikes in March and June. (CNBC)



* Jamie Dimon: Central bank unwinding is one of the two biggest risks to the market (CNBC)

Respondents to the CNBC Fed Survey foresee good times for the economy and the stock market, but they have put an asterisk next to those predictions because of growing concerns over a trade war and monetary policy.