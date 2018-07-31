Watch: Trump speaks at 'Make America Great Again' rally in Florida

[The stream is slated to start at 7:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]



President Donald Trump is speaking Tuesday night at a "Make America Great Again" rally in Tampa, Fla., where supporters have been camped out since Monday, according to the local papers.

Trump is campaigning for Rep. Ron DeSantis, the congressman representing Florida's sixth congressional district, who is running in the Republican primary for Florida governor.

"Ron is strong on Borders, tough on Crime & big on Cutting Taxes - Loves our Military & our Vets," the president wrote in a post on Twitter last month.

Hundreds of supporters were in line outside the Florida State Fairgrounds by Tuesday afternoon, according to the Florida Times-Union.

Trump narrowly won the state's crucial 29 electoral votes in 2016, and continues to poll well among Florida voters. Obama carried the swing state in 2012.