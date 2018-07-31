This is the only time you should include a GPA on your resume 

Your grade point average, or GPA, is a significant measure of your success in high school or college. But after leaving school, it can be difficult to know whether to include your GPA on your resume. In fact, some employers don't even factor in GPA at all.

In a 2013 interview with the New York Times, Google's then senior vice president of people operations Laszlo Bock called GPAs "worthless as a criteria for hiring."

"Google famously used to ask everyone for a transcript, and GPAs and test scores," he explained. "But we don't anymore, unless you're just a few years out of school. We found that they don't predict anything."

Still, many employers tend to regard a strong GPA as a sign that a candidate will be able to handle the pressure of a given role once hired — 67 percent of companies reported that they screen candidates based on GPA, according to a 2013 survey by the National Association of Colleges and Employers. In recent years, organizations have increased their focus on other factors about a candidate, like internships and extracurricular activities, but GPAs can still play a role.

Here's how to know when your GPA is most relevant — and when it's time to retire it.