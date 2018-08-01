Private payrolls boom in July, increasing by 219,000 vs 185,000 estimate: ADP

Unemployment can go into low three-percent range but it's unsustainable, says Moody's Mark Zandi 9 Mins Ago | 02:44

Medium-sized businesses, which employ 50 to 499 people, added the most payrolls in July as they created 119,000. Larger businesses, meanwhile, expanded their payrolls by 48,000. Small businesses, which employ one to 49 people, say payrolls grow by 52,000.

Service-providing companies expanded their payrolls by 177,000, led by gains in education and health services as well as professional services. Education and health services payrolls grew by 48,000 last month, while professional services created 47,000 jobs. Information technology, however, lost 1,000 payrolls in July.

Meanwhile, the goods-producing sector saw payrolls increase by 42,000, led by a 23,000 gain in manufacturing jobs and 17,000 additions in construction.

"The labor market is on a roll with no signs of a slowdown in sight," said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. "Nearly every industry posted strong gains and small business hiring picked up."

The job gains come as Corporate America enjoys lower taxes compared to last year. In December, the Trump administration slashed the federal corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent.

The gains also come amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and some of its biggest trade partners. The U.S. has already slapped tariffs on $34 billion worth in Chinese goods, to which China has retaliated. The U.S. has also placed charges on steel and aluminum imports from the European Union.

The report from ADP and Moody's comes ahead of the U.S. government's monthly nonfarm payrolls report, which is scheduled for release Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET.