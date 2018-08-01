Boeing delays first Starliner flight as capsule to fly NASA astronauts setback 6 months

Boeing pushed back the flight schedule of its Starliner capsule to fly NASA astronauts to the International Space Station, the aerospace giant told reporters in a conference call Wednesday.

"The resulting schedule that we have will support an uncrewed flight test in late 2018 or early 2019," Boeing vice president John Mulholland said.

Boeing's space business is working toward certifying the capsule for flight but delays threaten to leave NASA without an option once its contract to fly astronauts aboard Russia's Soyuz capsule expires in November 2019.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.