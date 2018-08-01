    ×

    Executive Edge

    The Dow and S&P 500 soared in July but history says the trend will not last

    The Dow and S&P 500 had their best month since January, but history says this could reverse soon
    These two indices had their best month since January but history says it won't last   

    The Dow and the S&P 500 logged some serious gain in July. The S&P has added more than 3 percent and the Dow has jumped about 4.7 percent. Both indices had their best month since January.

    However, using history as a guide, the bullish trend could be about to reverse.

    Over the past thirty years, August has not been a kind month for stocks. All three major indices post negative average returns in summer's final full month, with the Dow dropping 1.3 percent, the S&P 500 shedding 1.07 percent and the Nasdaq slipping 0.47 percent.

    When it comes to individual sectors, only one has managed to post a positive return – the utilities sector. Among the sectors that average the biggest drops, financials and consumer discretionary sectors each lose over 1.5 percent, while the telecom sector drops over 2 percent.

    More From Executive Edge

    Business

    Investing

    Latest Special Reports

    Squawk Box

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...