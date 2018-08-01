Facebook and Instagram roll out new features to help us realize when we're wasting time on the apps

Using social media a lot won't make you feel more socially connected. Recent studies have found that people who wile away countless hours on Facebook and Instagram often feel more isolated, and are more prone to anxiety and depression.
So Facebook is rolling out new features in the coming weeks to help people manage their time on these apps. They include:
- An activity dashboard that shows how long you're spending on Facebook or Instagram.
- A daily reminder for when you're hitting your total time for the day.
- A way to tune out notifications.
These tools can be accessed via the settings page on either app.
Instagram's product management director Ameet Ranadive and Facebook's director of research David Ginsberg published a blog post Wednesday describing the new features, stressing that the companies have a "responsibility" to understand how much time users are spending on these apps. They also listed a few partners that came together in March at its safety summit to discuss these issues, including school groups, researchers and academics.