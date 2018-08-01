The Federal Reservekept interest rates unchanged and said key drivers of the economy have strengthened, signalling the markets it will hike interest rates in September and possibly December.

Stocks dipped after the 2 p.m. announcement, perceived as slightly hawkish, with the Dow and S&P 500 both at lows but Nasdaq, higher as Apple rallied, lost ground but recovered most of its gains. However, the Treasury market was little changed, with the 10-year Treasury yield holding slightly lower, at 2.98 percent and the Fed sensitive 2-year yield, unchanged at 2.67 percent.

"Today is all about the trade tantrum and not policy. That's probably the headline of the day. I think the Fed clearly signaled they're going to continue on their gradual path of interest rate hikes, acknowledged that the labor market continues to strengthen. Inflation is near their 2 percent target. I think all systems are go for September," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors.

The Fed statement said that "economic activity has been rising at a strong rate," a more upbeat characterization than the June comment that growth was "solid." It also said that household spending, along with business fixed investment, has "grown strongly." That is also more bullish language than in June when it said household spending has "picked up."

Earlier Wednesday, the 10-year yield jumped above 3 percent for the first time since June, in respond to stronger U.S. data, but it was trading at about 2.98 percent when the Fed released its 2 p.m. statement after ISM manufacturing data was softer than expected.

Now the market is gearing up for Friday's July employment report, which is expected to show 190,000 jobs created and average hourly wage growth of 0.3 percent.

"The key to the jobs report, and this has been true for the last several months, is the average hourly earnings. The topline number is going to be strong, and the unemployment rate is going to be at multi-decade lows," Arone said. "The key is strengthening in the labor market translates into higher wages and so far they've been tame...If we do see some further wage gains on Friday, that could be an interesting signal to the market. It would enhance the view that a December hike is more likely."

Arone said a hotter wage number could be negative for stocks and there would be concerns of higher costs for corporations on top of the potential cost increases from tariffs and trade conflicts.





