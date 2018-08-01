Fitbit jumps after earnings beat

Fitbit shares jumped after releasing better-than-expected second-quarter numbers.

Here's how the company fared:

Loss per share: 22 cents, vs. 24 cents forecast by Thomson Reuters.

Revenue: $299.3 million, vs. $285.3 million forecast by Thomson Reuters.

Analysts had projected second-quarter revenue of $285.4 million, or a 20 percent year-over-year sales decline. Fitbit reported a smaller-than-expected revenue decline of more than 15 percent.

In the year-ago quarter, Fitbit reported a loss of 8 cents per share on revenue of $353.3 million.

The stock initially jumped 8 percent following the report. The stock has since pared its gains, and was last seen trading more than 2 percent higher.

For the third quarter, the company said it expects revenue to come in between $370 million and $390 million. Analysts had forecast third-quarter revenue of $377.6 million, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate.

The stock has been flat in 2018, gaining about 2 percent. In the same period, the Invesco QQQ Trust, which tracks the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index, has gained more than 13 percent.

Fitbit shares were recently seen trading around $6 a share, off its 52-week intraday high of $7.79 and well below its all-time high of $51.90.

Fitbit previously said its second-quarter results to be hit by reduced demand for trackers, which have far fewer features than a smartwatch. Fitbit also has a line of smartwatches, but it makes up a smaller percentage of the company's revenue stream.

Fitbit said, however, smartwatches contributed to an increase of its average selling price. That figure rose 6 percent year over year to $106 per device.

In April, the company announced that it would use Google's Cloud Healthcare API to integrate a patient's Fitbit data with electronic medical records. The stock saw a temporary bump on the news.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.