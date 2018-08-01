Two weeks ago, Masayoshi Son, the Japanese billionaire who has become the talk of Silicon Valley over the past 18 months, held a dinner at the Chinese restaurant Yomeiden in Tokyo's Prince Park Tower.

The meeting took place during SoftBank World, an annual conference for the Japanese telecom giant's customers and suppliers, but this was a particular audience of start-up CEOs. Each one of them had taken money from the $100 billion Vision Fund that Son administers.

Son had a message for the executives staring back at him: you're now part of a family. That means you're expected to help each other out.

According to people who attended, Son encouraged his investments to work together, including cutting favorable deals with each other to grow faster. The dinner then turned into a networking event, with founders talking to one another and planning future deals.

Son also announced that the Vision Fund had achieved a whopping 60 percent return on investment in its first year, according to two attendees. (That number is a back-of-the-envelope calculation and hasn't been vetted with the fund's legal and compliance teams, according to a person familiar with the matter.)

Earlier in the day, Son and various members of his Vision Fund team had met with many of the CEOs individually for 45 minutes to an hour. He got a status update from each one, then pushed the executives on scaling as quickly as possible.

Son has been holding these gatherings almost quarterly in various locations in the U.S. and in Japan, said Stefan Heck, founder of Nauto, which retrofits commercial trucks with cameras and AI software to improve driver safety. Heck took an investment from the Vision Fund last year.

Heck couldn't make the recent gathering in Tokyo but did meet with Son and attended the CEO dinner in New York at The Four Seasons on the weekend of March 26, where Son made similar comments about working with other firms in the Vision Fund family, he said.

The Vision Fund officially closed a little more than a year ago with $93 billion, and has since added the last $7 billion to get to $100 billion of capital under management. It's invested in about 30 companies. The smallest investments are around $100 million in companies such as Nauto and Brain Corp, which is building self-driving "brains" for robots. The largest was a nearly $10 billion investment in ride-hailing giant Uber.

The driving force behind the investments is Son himself. While Son has built a team of about 200 people who help him find targets and perform months of due diligence on potential targets, the 60-year old founder of Japan's third-largest wireless company (and 82 percent owner of Sprint) meets in person with every founder of every Vision Fund investment -- sometimes several times -- before reaching an agreement on a deal. This frequently involves last-minute trips to Toyko for founders who get the call -- "Masa wants to see you tomorrow."

While the initial meetings vary from person to person, there are some common themes driving Son's discussions and investments, according to six founders who have taken money from the Vision Fund. The conversations also illustrate how the billionaire differs from his venture capital peers in both strategy and style.