UBS Asset Management's head of investments Suni Harford spoke with CNBC Pro for an exclusive interview from the Delivering Alpha Conference in New York, and detailed her advice against blindly following stock market index products.

Harford. who spent 24 years as Citi's global head of fixed-income strategy, has led UBS Asset Management since July 2017. She is also a prominent diversity champion, both in the financial services sector and the wider business community, and served as the co-head of Citi Women and on the board of directors of The Forte Foundation, a U.S. nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing the number of women leaders in business.

Harford is one of the most powerful women in finance, overseeing $831 billion in assets and more than 500 investment staffers.

