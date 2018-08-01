Tesla CEO Elon Musk apologizes to analysts



Tesla CEO Elon Musk apologized during a second-quarter earnings call on Wednesday for impoliteness towards Wall Street analysts during the prior earnings call.

During the first-quarter call in May, Musk cut off Toni Sacconaghi, senior technology analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein, dubbing his question on Model 3 gross margins "boring." He took a first question from Sacconaghi on Wednesday, and promptly apologized for his prior conduct.

That day, the stock plunged in after-hours trading in response to the perceived insult.

On July 16, Tesla stock plunged again after Elon Musk insulted Vernon Unsworth, a British cave diver who helped rescue 12 Thai boys and their soccer coach, on Twitter. Unsworth said he was considering legal action against Musk, because the CEO labeled him "pedo guy."