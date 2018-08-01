Eight experts debate the future of Tesla ahead of earnings

Tesla's future is a hotly debated topic, and even more so ahead of the electric car company's earnings report that's coming Wednesday afternoon.

"This company is going through a very important transition," UBS analyst Colin Langan said Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "It's going to its first close to mass-market priced vehicle. This is supposed to be a volume vehicle. They've had significant production ramp issues. And [investors] want to see a CEO who's more level-headed."

Given Elon Musk's recent outbursts on Twitter and issues over Model 3 production, Tesla's latest quarter is shaping up to be big one for the electric car company. Here's what eight experts had to say about the future of the electric car company ahead of earnings.