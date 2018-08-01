Tesla misses on bottom line, but says it will be profitable in second half

Tesla's second-quarter loss was wider than analysts expected on Wednesday, but the company backed its prior forecast that calls for profitable third and fourth quarters.

The electric vehicle manufacturer said it is on its way to achieving the profitability investors are now heavily focusing on, by boosting production, improving margins, and cutting costs.

Shares rose nearly 5 percent after hours on the news.

Here's how the company did compared with what Wall Street expected:

Losses: -$3.06 per share vs. -$2.92 per share forecast by Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $4.00 billion vs. $3.96 billion forecast by Thomson Reuters

One big step it made was completing its major cost restructuring plan in the second quarter, the company said. Tesla had $2.2 billion in cash on hand at the end of the quarter, and expects its cash reserves to grow in the second half of the year. It also now expects to spend less that $2.5 billion in capital expenditures in 2018, far below the $3.4 billion it spent in 2017.

This quarterly update is a crucial one for Tesla. Investors have growing concerns about Tesla's ability to be consistently profitable, reported quality problems with its cars, and overall demand for the Model 3, which is the company's biggest bet by far.

Tesla said it produced 53,339 vehicles in the second quarter and delivered 22,319 Model S and Model X vehicles and 18,449 Model 3 vehicles, totaling 40,768 deliveries.

The company said in July it was able to repeatedly hit its target of producing 5,000 Model 3 vehicles per week.

Production, though, is many months behind schedule and the company has resorted to setting up assembly lines in temporary tent structures.

Tesla is now aiming for a 6,000 vehicle per week rate, which it hopes to achieve by the end of August. By the end of the year, it hopes to ramp up to a rate of 10,000 per week.

Tesla's total automotive gross margins rose slightly, fueled in part by a the fact that Model 3 gross margins turned slightly positive in the second quarter. Tesla expects Model 3 margins to be 15 percent in the third quarter, still lower than the 25 percent target Tesla had set for the car. Tesla expects to produce 50,000-55,000 Model 3s next quarter, and deliveries should exceed that number.

The company burned through more than $700 million in the quarter, a drop from the more than $900 million it spent in the first quarter. Many analysts think the company will have to raise fresh capital by the end of the first quarter of 2019. Tesla seems to have taken another step toward getting its finances in line by recently hiring a new chief accounting officer.

Tesla has also courted controversy in recent months due to the erratic behavior of Chairman and CEO Elon Musk. On a conference call discussing its first-quarter earnings, he called questions posed by analysts "boring, bonehead questions," and more recently caused a stir with some off-color comments on Twitter. Some investors worry Musk's online presence risks alienating fans and potential customers, and distracts investors and employees from Tesla's basic goals.

Tesla will hold a conference call with analysts at 5:30 p.m.