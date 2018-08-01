US futures waver ahead of Fed decision, Tesla earnings

    ×

    • Earnings season continues Wednesday, with Restaurant Brands International, Sprint, AMC Entertainment, AutoNation, Generac, Tesla Motors, T-Mobile U.S., Square and Fitbit all due to report.
    • Investors will pay close attention when the Federal Reserve delivers its latest policy decisions at 2 p.m. ET, concluding a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) conference.

    U.S. stock index futures pulled back ahead of Wednesday's open, as the central bank's summer policy meeting draws to a close.

    Around 5:45 a.m. ET, Dow futures dropped 40 points, indicating a lower open of -34.19 points, while S&P 500 futures indicated a relatively flat to negative start to its session. Nasdaq futures however rose, following upbeat earnings out of the tech sector.

    Wall Street seeks winning conclusion to first quarter

    Elsewhere, Apple announced strong results after Tuesday's market close; with the tech giant posting $9.55 billion in software and services revenue for the third quarter.

    In economic data, mortgage applications are due at 7 a.m. ET, followed by ADP employment figures at 8:15 a.m. ET and manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) at 9:45 a.m. ET, and ISM manufacturing data and construction spending at 10 a.m. ET.

    Investors will pay close attention when the Federal Reserve delivers its latest policy decisions at 2 p.m. ET, concluding a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) conference. While market-watchers are not expecting a rise in interest rates, discussion on trade or where the Federal Reserve is thinking of heading could be on the table.

    The meeting follows recent releases of economic data and the news that President Donald Trump was "not thrilled" about rising interest rates, expressing concern that the Fed could upset the economic recovery.

    Concerns surrounding trade continue. According to a Reuters report, citing a source, the Trump administration is looking at the possibility of slapping a 25 percent tariff on $200 billion worth of imported Chinese goods — after initially setting them at 10 percent. This comes as tensions between Washington and Beijing ramp up, and show no signs of easing.

    Elsewhere, oil prices fell into the red Wednesday, after industry data revealed that U.S. crude stockpiles had risen, surprising investors, Reuters reported.

