US futures waver ahead of Fed decision, Tesla earnings

Earnings season continues Wednesday, with Restaurant Brands International, Sprint, AMC Entertainment, AutoNation, Generac, Tesla Motors, T-Mobile U.S., Square, Wynn Resorts, Yum China, FireEye and Fitbit all due to report.

Elsewhere, Apple announced strong results after Tuesday's market close; with the tech giant posting $9.55 billion in software and services revenue for the third quarter.

In economic data, mortgage applications are due at 7 a.m. ET, followed by ADP employment figures at 8:15 a.m. ET and manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) at 9:45 a.m. ET, and ISM manufacturing data and construction spending at 10 a.m. ET.

Investors will pay close attention when the Federal Reserve delivers its latest policy decisions at 2 p.m. ET, concluding a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) conference. While market-watchers are not expecting a rise in interest rates, discussion on trade or where the Federal Reserve is thinking of heading could be on the table.

The meeting follows recent releases of economic data and the news that President Donald Trump was "not thrilled" about rising interest rates, expressing concern that the Fed could upset the economic recovery.