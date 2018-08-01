Vanguard Group begins an investing experiment that pushes free ETF trading to its limit

A few additional ETF data points give Schwab confidence that investors understand the appropriate uses for ETFs. Year over year, the number of investors who say they hold ETFs for less than a year and hold ETFs for more than a year hasn't changed — it's about 50/50. And most investors say they use ETFs to reach a long-term goal — 60 percent in 2018 versus 59 percent last year.

Vanguard is going free the right way: agnostically allowing access to all of its rivals funds, rather than entering into a preferred relationships with a specific ETF family. And it has done more than any other fund company to reinforce the belief in low-cost, buy-and-hold as the investing philosophy that best serves the majority of the retail investing public.

But markets are more volatile than they have been in several years, and the longer the bull market extends — even if they dont die of old age — the more investors need to deal with the prospect of a turn for the worse in the economic cycle. There is an entirely new generation of investors coming up and accumulating wealth at a time when ETFs are greater in number and use than ever before, especially among millennials. The timing of this move could test that temptation to trade, too much, sooner rather than later.

But completely free ETF trading was probably inevitable. Schwab was an early leader with 200-plus commission free ETFs, and Fidelity more recently began a preferred relationship with BlackRock's iShares. Both are likely to expand the free offerings again soon, Mishra said.

"Trading of stocks and ETFs has been near-free for years already," Goldberg said. "For some people there is risk and for others there is not. The discount brokers need to draw more newbies into the fold, so this is the new bait. One wonders what the end game is."

Schwab CEO Walt Bettinger dismissed the idea that the company is "feeling any competitive pressure from someone charging zero commissions," in an interview with the San Francisco Business late last year, but the broker faced more recent questions about the threat from Robinhood and zero-fee trading at its annual meeting. "The answer is 'no.' There's always been firms pursuing zero. You have to generate revenue somewhere. They're offering subpar execution on the purchase and sale of their stock or making money in some other area of their relationships."

One of Bogle's favorite phrases, cited last year in a Vanguard blog post on the dangers of investors chasing "promotions" offered by fund companies attempting to match Vanguard on low costs, is probably the best advice: Caveat emptor. A brokerage platform can offer the buyer the best deal yet in the history of low-cost ETF trading, but it can't protect you from your own behavior.