Apple's 'path to trillion intact:' Every major Wall Street analyst on the iPhone maker's earnings report

Apple shares rallied after the company beat Wall Street expectations on both the top and bottom lines as well as for average iPhone selling price.

Apple's stock jumped more than 4 percent in premarket trading Friday.

"The combination of a strong macro environment and an increasingly engaged customer base led to double digit growth in all regions on a sell-in basis during the June quarter," Morgan Stanley said in a note. "A clean beat on the path to $1 trillion."

RBC was even more blunt, "Hit snooze for 90 Days. Path to trillion intact."

Others, like Deutsche Bank, were more measured in their commentary.

"With 80 percent of the company's sales exposed to secularly challenged businesses, we believe the long-term growth outlook remains limited," the brokerage said. "With positives and negatives largely balanced at current levels, we view valuation as fair and maintain our Hold."

Here's a wrap of all the major analyst opinions.