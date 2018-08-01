Wells Fargo to pay $2 billion penalty for alleged misrepresentation of loan quality

Wells Fargo will pay $2.09 billion in penalties for allegedly misrepresenting loan quality, according to the U.S. Attorney's office in California.

The bank will pay the civil penalty after allegedly originating and selling tens of thousands of residential mortgage loans it knew contained misstated income information and didn't meet the quality that Wells represented, causing mortgage-backed bond investors to lose billions of dollars. Wells is not admitting to liability.

"Abuses in the mortgage-backed securities industry led to a financial crisis that devastated millions of Americans," said Alex G. Tse, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California, in a statement.

It is the latest legal blow for San Francisco-based Wells Fargo, which has been trying to emerge from a more recent issue concerning product sales. In April, the bank paid $1 billion to settle abuses in sales of products related to auto and mortgage loans. The mortgage-backed securities at the center of the agreement announced on Wednesday date back more than a decade and are not related.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.