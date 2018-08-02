AIG falls more than 5% after missing on earnings

American International Group reported second quarter profit that fell well short of expectations, sparking an after-hours sell off in its shares.

As of 4:21 p.m., AIG shares had fallen 6 percent and were on track for their worst day since February 2017.

The insurance giant reported earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter compared to the $1.21 expected by analysts as polled by Thomson Reuters.

Excluding one-time items, such as a $200 million charge for cost cutting, profit of $961 million was down from the $1.4 billion reported in the same period last year.

CEO Brian Duperreault, on the job for about a year, has put a focus on underwriting and improving technology to boost results. "In the second quarter, we continued to take actions across General Insurance to establish a culture of underwriting excellence and added stellar talent," he said in a press release on Thursday. "Our efforts are taking hold and we remain committed to achieving an underwriting profit as we exit 2018."