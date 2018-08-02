Airports find a new source of revenue: Attaching hotels to terminals

Recently, Twin Cities officially cut the ribbon on a new four-star hotel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP). It gives travelers new accommodations that let them skip a hectic commute to a hotel, and go straight to a comfortable bed with all the perks.

Designed with the corporate traveler in mind, the 12-story, 300 room InterContinental Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Hotel is connected to Terminal 1 via a sky bridge and has a spa, conference center and its own security checkpoint, offering quick access to the gates for those flying with just hand baggage.

"At-the-airport hotels are particularly convenient to the business traveler who stays only a few days – a demographic in abundance at MSP," said airport spokeswoman Melissa Scovronski,

MSP's hotel is a public-private partnership, and is just the latest example of airports recognizing that on-site hotels are a revenue generator that can give an airport a competitive edge, as well as travel convenience for flyers.

In the next few years, travelers can look forward to checking into on-site hotels at more airports—joining the growing number of major hubs already offering luxe-like accommodations. Some of these include Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (a Marriott), Boston Logan International Airport (a Hilton), Philadelphia International Airport (a Marriott), and Chicago O'Hare.

In 2015, Denver International Airport opened the doors to the 519-room Westin Denver International Airport hotel and conference center, on the plaza adjacent to the Jeppesen Terminal. In addition to on-site dining and an indoor pool and fitness area, the hotel has an extensive art collection and commuter rail access to the city.

At Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport there are two hotels directly accessible from the terminals: A Hyatt Regency DFW at Terminal C and a Grand Hyatt DFW inside Terminal D. It has an outdoor rooftop pool overlooking the runways, multi-dining options and a Terminal Re-Entry program that gives guests access to the amenities inside the terminals.

Meanwhile, the Wayne County Airport Authority recently partnered with Starwood Hotels and Resorts to give the Westin Detroit Metropolitan Airport Hotel , attached to the McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, a $15 million makeover.