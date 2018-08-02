Here's how Apple's $1 trillion market cap stacks up against the rest of the S&P 500

Apple Inc became the first $1 trillion publicly listed U.S. company on Thursday, capping a decade-long rise in its stock price fueled by its ubiquitous iPhone.

The tech company's stock jumped 2.8 percent, bringing its gain to about 9 percent since Tuesday when its reported June-quarter results above expectations and announced a $20 billion share buyback.

Launched in the garage of co-founder Steve Jobs in 1976, Apple's revenues now top the economic outputs of Portugal, New Zealand and other countries.

Its stock market value is greater than the combined market capitalization of Exxon Mobil, Procter & Gamble and AT&T and now accounts for 4 percent of the S&P 500.

Here's how Apple's market cap compares to the rest of the stocks in the S&P 500: