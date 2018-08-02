Apple is hiring for its new health clinics, and it's focusing on keeping employees well

Apple's wellness clinic, AC Wellness, has made quick work of hiring more than 40 people to provide concierge health and wellness services to its Bay Area employees, according to a LinkedIn search.

AC Wellness is a separate subsidiary of Apple but is dedicated to its employees in Santa Clara County, where the company is based. CNBC initially reported on the initiative in February, when the company started posting jobs. The company has brought on a range of health providers and technologists since then, with the majority joining within the past three months.

Several people familiar with the group say Apple's Sumbul Desai, formerly executive director of Stanford's center for digital health, is leading the initiative. Desai and the other groups within Apple's health team report to the company's COO, Jeff Williams, who has a passion for health care.

Apple has recruited about a dozen folks from Crossover Health, which previously ran its onsite clinics in the Bay Area and still does in other locations. The company looked at buying Crossover, before deciding to build its own clinics. Another hot spot for recruiting is nearby Stanford Health Care, where Apple's Desai previously worked.

Apple is far from the only employer starting its own on-site medical clinic, although many are run by third parties. Intel, Facebook and other companies with large campuses boast these services for employees.

But Apple's approach stands out for its focus on care, and not just treating disease. On its website, AC Wellness details how it's looking for candidates to join the group who have an appreciation for "patient experience and passion for wellness and population health."

That's not business as usual for primary care, where the average visit lasts about 15 minutes.

Apple and AC Wellness did not respond for a request for comment.