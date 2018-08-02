Cisco announced on Thursday that it would acquire Duo Security, a company that specializes in products that help companies manage identity and secure access to devices, for $2.35 billion.

Cisco's move makes sense. One of the most pressing issues in cybersecurity today is how to authenticate users, or prove that they are who they claim to be. It's the problem that leads to some of the cybercrimes most expensive to business -- like email compromise, wire fraud and theft of valuable intellectual property. It's also at the root of the attacks suffered by the Democratic National Committee in the 2016 election.

Duo Security is just one of the companies that fall under the banner of identity and access management, a cybersecurity discipline which itself is just a slice of the overall cyber market.

This is a quick snapshot of that market and some of its established and emerging players. Several of these companies have multiple offerings in each space, but to keep list narrow, we've focused on one key offering per company.