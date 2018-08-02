European stocks to open lower; Bank of England expected to raise rates

European markets are set for a negative open Thursday morning, while the Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates despite uncertainty over what Brexit could mean for the U.K. economy.

The German DAX is expected to drop the furthest, seen 40 points lower at 12,706. Both the French and U.K. bourses are anticipated to open 13 points lower, with the CAC at 5,482 and the FTSE at 7,633.

Asian and U.S. markets told a similar story as trade worries hit investor sentiment. Overnight, President Donald Trump's administration sought to push China harder on trade by suggesting that it could increase import taxes to 25 percent on $200 billion-worth of goods.

Meanwhile, corporate earnings season is in full swing. French lender Societe Generale published its second-quarter results, as well as Dutch counterpart ING. Barclays will release its first half numbers. Out of Germany, BMW and Continental are set to report, as well as Siemens. From the U.K., Rolls Royce and Aviva are among the blue chips set for corporate releases.

The Bank of England is to release its latest interest rate decision and inflation report at 12:00 London time. The U.K.'s central bank is set to increase interest rates from 0.5 percent to their highest since the financial crisis a decade ago as Governor Mark Carney seeks to prevent the domestic economy from overheating, despite slow growth on the back of Brexit uncertainty.