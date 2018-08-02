Meet a guide who earns $100,000 a year bringing climbers up the world's most dangerous peaks

Madison has experienced some of these dangers first-hand. During a 2015 expedition to Mount Everest, 18 people died in a catastrophic earthquake and avalanche on Mt. Everest. Among the deceased was Madison's team doctor and girlfriend, Marisa Eve Girawong.

“Losing Eve was very hard for everybody, obviously, her family, her friends, myself,” he says. “But I didn't want to walk away from the mountain or quit on such a low note.”

So what motivates Madison to stay in such a dangerous profession?

“When I'm helping other climbers get to the top, I can feel their excitement, their joy,” he says. “Being part of their journey and their success allows me to feel like I've had this amazing, positive contribution onto their lives.”