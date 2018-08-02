After $1 trillion, here’s where Apple goes next

Apple's historic $1 trillion milestone could soon be seen as a minor achievement on the way to even greater things.

Alhough it was the first U.S. publicly traded company to reach a $1 trillion market cap, Apple watchers think the company has plenty of growth ahead.

"This is not the end, that they hit $1 trillion," GBH Insights analyst Dan Ives told CNBC Thursday. "I view this as just kind of speaking to a new stage of growth and profitability."

Here's how Apple can grow well beyond $1 trillion.