In 1994, Jeff held 60 meetings with family members, friends and prospective investors to get them to each invest around $50,000 apiece in Amazon and help him raise $1 million. Only 20 said yes, a group which included his parents.

The investment was far from a sure bet. Jeff was clear there was a 70 percent chance his parents wouldn't see that money ever again.

He told them, "I want to come home at dinner for Thanksgiving and I don't want you to be mad at me."

His parents weren't convinced he should leave his "sweet job on Wall Street" — what Mike would later call the vice president role Jeff had worked up to at hedge fund D. E. Shaw.

"Don't quit your job," his mother warned. She asked him, "Can you do this on the weekends and nights?"

Running an e-commerce business when most people didn't have computers was its own gamble. In the 1990s, the web was used by government agencies and universities — not consumers. Mike reportedly asked his stepson, "What's the internet?"

Still, Jeff saw potential in how quickly web usage was growing — at 2,300 percent a year in the mid-1990s, he explained in a 2010 address at his alma mater. "I'd never seen or heard of anything that grew that fast, and the idea of building an online bookstore with millions of titles — something that simply couldn't exist in the physical world — was very exciting to me."

Though his parents studied Jeff's business plan, they still did not fully grasp what their son had in mind. "All of that went over our heads to a large extent," Mike was quoted in the book "The Everything Store." "As corny as it sounds, we were betting on Jeff."

The couple would invest nearly five times Jeff's ask. By mid-1999, Bezos' net worth was already over $9 billion and his parents had become billionaires as well.