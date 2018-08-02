Jeff Bezos is the richest person alive. And, thanks to him, his parents might not be far be behind.
A 1997 SEC filing unearthed by Bloomberg Tuesday finds that Jackie and Mike Bezos invested $245,573 in Amazon in 1995. If they kept their holdings, Bloomberg estimates their shares could be worth $30 billion today.
It's not known how much stock the couple still owns, if any. But if the publication's analysis is correct, Jackie and Mike Bezos might be among the top 30 wealthiest people in the world, ahead of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen and even Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
The couple might still have a sizable stake in Amazon, according to Bloomberg's research. Between 2001 and 2016, the couple donated nearly 600,000 shares to the education non-profit they co-founded, the Bezos Family Foundation. If the two have not sold or donated other shares, Bloomberg estimates they could still own around 16 million shares. CNBC Make It reached out to Amazon and the Bezos Family Foundation for comment but did not receive a response before publication.
Bloomberg calculates that even if the couple sold all their shares at the lowest price possible, they could have seen an overall return of $100 million and a return of more than 40,000 percent.