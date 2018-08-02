Don't make these mistakes when quitting your job

[She exits the stage gracefully]
When you quit your job, that should be your stage direction.
"The way you leave is really important," said Robert Sutton, professor of organizational behavior at the Stanford Graduate School of Business and the author of a book with a catchy title, which you can find here.
Americans are quitting their jobs at the fastest rate in nearly two decades, according to the Department of Labor, showing that people are confident enough in the economy to move onto other opportunities. Here's how to take off.