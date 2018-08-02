Microsoft just launched its new tablet, here's what you need to know

I'm a little bummed. Going into this review, I was almost certain that I was going to end up replacing my iPad Pro 10.5 with a Surface Go. There's a lot to like about the device on paper.

It runs a full version of Windows 10 but ships with Windows 10 S, a lightweight version that can only use apps from the Windows app store. Luckily, you can upgrade to the full version of Windows 10 for free and use any app you want after that. I'm a big fan of Windows 10, especially because I can run all of the apps required for work. I've been using the Surface Go exclusively for work since it arrived at my desk.

I love the 10-inch size of the Surface Go. It's really light, weighing in at just over a pound even with the keyboard attached. I could barely tell it was in my backpack, which is a huge improvement over my work-issued Dell laptop that weighs several pounds. The touchscreen is sharp and bright, a vast improvement over what you'd get from similarly sized netbooks back in the day.