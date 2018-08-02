The J.M. Smucker Company inks wind power agreement as it embraces renewables 

The J.M. Smucker Company is going big on renewable energy, entering into what it describes as a "long-term power purchase agreement" with wind and solar power developer Lincoln Clean Energy.

Under the agreement, Smucker's will purchase 60 megawatts (MW) of the 230-MW Plum Creek Wind Project in Wayne County, Nebraska. From 2020, the wind energy generated at Plum Creek will meet around 50 percent of the company's electricity use.



"This agreement is an important step forward in our organization-wide effort to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity," Julia Sabin, vice president of government relations and corporate sustainability at The J. M. Smucker Company, said in a statement Wednesday.



"In 2017, electricity accounted for more than half our greenhouse gas emissions," Sabin added. "This agreement will not only reduce our carbon footprint, but will also allow us to make a lasting contribution to our nation's renewable energy capacity."



The J.M. Smucker Company's brands include Smucker's, Folgers, Robin Hood and Dunkin' Donuts. As well as wind power, the business has invested in solar arrays and methane turbines. It also wants to divert 95 percent of waste from landfills to alternative use by 2020.



Smucker's is the latest big company embracing wind power. At the beginning of July, Nestle officially opened a nine-turbine wind farm that can produce enough power for half of its U.K. and Ireland factories, offices and warehouses.



Last October, Amazon announced that its biggest wind farm to date was operational. The tech giant said that Amazon Wind Farm Texas, which is located in Scurry County, would add over 1 million MW hours of clean energy to the grid annually.