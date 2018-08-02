Israel claims the Syrian civil war is effectively over — and President Assad is back in control

Israel claimed Syria's long-running civil war had effectively come to an end Thursday and predicted the Golan Heights frontier between the two countries would be much quieter over the coming months.

Syrian President Bashar Assad has sought to restore central rule in several southwestern areas of the country in recent weeks, with a particular focus on reclaiming Golan Heights — an area of strategic and political significance for both Damascus and Jerusalem.

"From our perspective, the situation is returning to how it was before the civil war, meaning there is a real address, someone responsible, and central rule," Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman told reporters on Thursday.

On Monday, Assad regained control of the frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights for the first time in seven years. This came shortly after Israel said it had shot down a Syrian warplane, claiming it had breached a Golan buffer zone and warned Iranian forces backing Assad against deploying there.

Israel had initially seized the Golan Heights frontier in the closing stages of the Six Day War in 1967 and later annexed the rocky area in a move not recognized internationally.