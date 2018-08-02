Trevor Noah and Jay Leno take a ride in a $520,000 Lamborghini with a top speed of 217 mph   

On this week's episode of CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage," Jay Leno shows off a 2017 Lamborghini Aventador S. "You got four-wheel drive and four-wheel steering, incredible build quality, extremely well-made automobile," Leno tells viewers, "but most importantly, really fast."

The Lamborghini has a 740 horsepower V12 engine that helps it go 0 to 60 mph in under three seconds and reach a top speed of 217 mph. It originally sold for an MSRP of $424,845 and today it's worth $522,115.

When Leno picks up his guest, fellow comedian Trevor Noah, the host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," Noah tells him, "This is beautiful. ... I don't even know if I'm excited to see you. It might just be the car."

"It is the car," Leno responds.