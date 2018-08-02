VISIT CNBC.COM

Trevor Noah and Jay Leno take a ride in a $520,000 Lamborghini with a top speed of 217 mph   

On this week's episode of CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage," Jay Leno shows off a 2017 Lamborghini Aventador S. "You got four-wheel drive and four-wheel steering, incredible build quality, extremely well-made automobile," Leno tells viewers, "but most importantly, really fast."

The Lamborghini has a 740 horsepower V12 engine that helps it go 0 to 60 mph in under three seconds and reach a top speed of 217 mph. It originally sold for an MSRP of $424,845 and today it's worth $522,115.

When Leno picks up his guest, fellow comedian Trevor Noah, the host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," Noah tells him, "This is beautiful. ... I don't even know if I'm excited to see you. It might just be the car."

"It is the car," Leno responds.

The 2017 Lamborghini Aventador S featured on CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage"

"I don't feel like I can't die, which I like in a car," Noah says from behind the wheel. "I always believe a super car should have you feeling like your life is not guaranteed."

Noah says he worked on cars growing up, since his stepfather owned a garage. "I hated it more than anything in the world, Jay," he says. "I hate the oil. ... I hate the little cuts. There's always little cuts."

But Noah loves driving cars, especially sports cars. He owned a Lamborghini and a Porsche, which he sold when he moved to New York. Now he belongs to a car club, which he describes as an automobile timeshare, with some 50 cars available for him to drive when he pleases.

"Oh, this is way better than 'The Daily Show,'" Leno tells Noah as the car accelerates and unburnt fuel ignites in the exhaust system, causing that "Gatling gun" sound auto-enthusiasts are so fond of.

Still, comedy seems to be Noah's main passion. He continues to do stand-up despite his demanding schedule hosting "The Daily Show," which Leno commends him for. "I don't find time to do stand-up," Noah says. "I find time to do everything else."

He explains that he owes his success to stand-up and, for that reason, he keeps doing it. In fact, it was stand-up that got him onto NBC's "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" in 2009. "Can I tell you, it's part of the reason I'm here today, so I appreciate that," Noah tells the Leno.

"That's right, kids," Noah says in an aside to viewers. "Jay Leno will put you on his TV show and in a Lamborghini. Don't ever forget that."

CNBC's " Jay Leno's Garage " airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.

Video by Richard Washington

