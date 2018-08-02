Earnings season continues to keep investors busy on Thursday, with a whole slew of companies due to report.

Out of those scheduled, DowDuPont, Aetna, Kellogg, Royal Caribbean, TransCanada, Yum Brands, AMC Networks, Blue Apron, AIG, Activision Blizzard, CBS, GoDaddy, Symantec, Western Union, GoPro, and Shake Shack will be of key importance to investors.

Elsewhere, investors will be digesting earnings news from those who reported after Wednesday's market close, including Tesla. Shares of Tesla surged in after-hours trading, after the electric carmaker backed previous forecasts that stated the second half of the year would be profitable.

Sticking with economic releases, jobless claims are due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by factory orders at 10 a.m. ET.

Elsewhere, investors are likely to be digesting news from the U.S. central bank on Wednesday, which saw the Federal Open Market Committee hold fire on raising interest rates, but indicate that it was upgrading its outlook on the U.S. economy to strong.