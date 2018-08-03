Last week, I reviewed the trail-crushing, summit-cresting unstoppable force of nature that is the Toyota Land Cruiser. Used by the UN, dozens of emergency services and militias across the globe, it's the battle-scared truck that doesn't need to explain itself.

And this is its brother, the Lexus LX 570. Built on the same structure and powered by the same engine, the Land Cruiser and LX 570 are the least-differentiated siblings in the Toyota-Lexus clan. While the LX 750 is charming and fun in all the same ways as the Land Cruiser, a week with it didn't convince me that it was worth the price premium.