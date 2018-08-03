How this 28-year-old built up $250,000 in savings and plans to retire by 37 

The typical American retires at age 63. One Minneapolis-based millennial plans to shave more than 20 years off that average and retire by age 37.

Sean, who asked to remain anonymous, is well on his way to early retirement: By age 25, his net worth hit six figures, and today, at 28, he has more than $250,000 in the bank.

"No inheritances, no windfalls," he writes on his blog, My Money Wizard. "Just lots of saving, basic investment and a desk job in the finance industry that places my salary barely above the median household income."

He also graduated debt-free, thanks to scholarships and "extremely generous parents," he tells CNBC Make It. "I got a nice head start because of that." A head start worth more than $25,000: The average student loan burden in Colorado, where he spent his first two years out of college, is $26,520.

Still, his goal of retiring in a little less than a decade requires a lot of work. Here's how he plans to make it happen.