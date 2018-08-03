9 restaurants across America that you have to try in your lifetime 

Fishermen catch fish mere hours before it's served at Mama's Fish House, so meals are island fresh. But it's not just the food that makes this restaurant famous, with reservations going two weeks deep. Mama's is situated on a secluded beach (rare for a Hawaii restaurant) under tall palms, which makes for amazing sunset views and a romantic and elegant atmosphere.

The restaurant, opened in 1973, has old-school Hawaii vibes. The open-air dining rooms (with vaulted ceilings and made with local woods) have retro decor, including old Hawaiian paintings on the walls, colorful floral-print table cloth and real wooden canoes hanging from the ceilings. Tiki torches blaze at night for a feeling of "aloha."

TripAdvisor ranked Mama's Fish House one of the 10 best restaurants in the world.

Entrees average $55.

2. Katz's Deli, Manhattan, New York