China says it will retaliate with tariffs on $60 billion in US goods

China is preparing to retaliate in the escalating trade war with tariffs on about $60 billion worth U.S. goods.

The import taxes would range in rates from 5 percent to 25 percent, the Chinese government said.

"The implementation date of the taxation measures will be subject to the actions of the US, and China reserves the right to continue to introduce other countermeasures," China's release said. "Any unilateral threat or blackmail will only lead to intensification of conflicts and damage to the interests of all parties."

China declared it will impose these new tariffs if the U.S. places more tariffs on Chinese imports. President Donald Trump is considering the U.S. raise proposed tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25 percent from the 10 percent rate his administration is currently mulling, the administration announced Wednesday.

The White House is trying to use duties, among other tools, to push China to abandon alleged unfair practices and reach a potential new trade deal. Trump aims to balance a desire to force Beijing to the negotiating table with efforts to avoid escalation in a potentially devastating trade war.