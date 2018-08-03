How Shaq, Venus and other star athletes spent their first big paychecks

Within an hour of signing his first professional contract in 1992, Shaquille O'Neal had already gone on a shopping spree and was down over $1 million.

The NBA star's first purchase was a $150,000 Mercedes Benz. He immediately followed that up with a matching one for his dad and a smaller $100,000 one for his mom. The rest of the money went towards paying off his mom's house and doing "what all the homeboys do — gotta buy rings and diamonds and earrings and this and that," he told Business Insider.

O'Neal, who played for 19 seasons before retiring in 2011, later learned how to keep his spending in check. But looking back on that day, he says, "it was well worth it."