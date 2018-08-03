How long has it been since you looked at your resume?

You've acquired skills and experience since starting your job – but on paper, your resume shows you as a fly trapped in amber.

Perhaps you're not looking to make a change, yet experts say the time to forget about your professional profile is never.

You're not the only one. More than a third of people save resume updating until they're actually job-hunting. And 8 percent can't even remember the last time they changed their resume, according to Monster.com

Bad idea, says Vicki Salemi, career expert at Monster.com, who recommends updating your resume once or twice a year. That way, you stay up to date on your new skills and experiences, so if you want to make a change, it's ready to roll out.