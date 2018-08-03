    ×

    Apple's software suggests a larger iPhone X is coming soon

    • A larger iPhone X was spotted inside new iOS 12 developer code.
    • Apple's software has leaked products in the past.
    • Apple is expected to announce three new iPhones this year including a large model that may be called the iPhone X Plus.
    Apple CEO Tim Cook (R) and Apple chief design officer Jonathan Ive (L) look at the new Apple iPhone X during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theatre on the Apple Park campus on September 12, 2017 in Cupertino, California.
    Getty Images
    An icon that appears to represent an unannounced larger model of Apple iPhone X was spotted inside Apple's latest iOS 12 beta. It was first spotted by an iOS developer who posted pictures on Twitter.

    It may not seem like much at first -- we're just looking at icons, after all -- but Apple's software has revealed the company's product launch intentions in the past. The HomePod smart speaker and the iPhone X first appeared in early software releases before they were unveiled to the public, for example.

    Reports have long suggested that Apple intends to launch three new iPhones this year, including a high-end device that resembles the iPhone X but with a larger 6.5-inch screen. It has been nicknamed the iPhone X Plus, but it isn't clear what Apple will ultimately call it.

    Apple was not immediately available to comment.

