An icon that appears to represent an unannounced larger model of Apple iPhone X was spotted inside Apple's latest iOS 12 beta. It was first spotted by an iOS developer who posted pictures on Twitter.

It may not seem like much at first -- we're just looking at icons, after all -- but Apple's software has revealed the company's product launch intentions in the past. The HomePod smart speaker and the iPhone X first appeared in early software releases before they were unveiled to the public, for example.

Reports have long suggested that Apple intends to launch three new iPhones this year, including a high-end device that resembles the iPhone X but with a larger 6.5-inch screen. It has been nicknamed the iPhone X Plus, but it isn't clear what Apple will ultimately call it.

Apple was not immediately available to comment.