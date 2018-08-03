    ×

    Blame Toys R Us closure for jobs report miss

    • The economy added 157,000 jobs, shy of the 190,000 expected by economists, and one retailer may have been responsible for much of the miss.
    • The category for toy and hobby stores fell by 32,000 workers, and economists say the closing of Toy R Us toy store chain could have been behind the miss.
    • Overall, retail gained 7,000 jobs and the overall job report was strong, showing solid gains in professional and business services and in manufacturing.
    Customers pass an advertisement for a 'Closing Down' sale at a Toys 'R' Us Inc. retail store.
    Jason Alden | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    July's jobs gains were short of expectations, and economists are pointing to the closing of retail chain Toys R Us for most of the miss.

    The economy added 157,000 jobs, versus 190,000 expected. Employment gains were made in manufacturing, professional and business services and manufacturing, and even retail gained a net 7,000 jobs.

    But in retail there was a large reduction of 32,000 jobs losses in hobby, toy and game stores.

    "I blame it on Toys R Us," said Grant Thornton chief economist Diane Swonk.

    Toy's 'R Us closed the doors on more than 800 stores on June 29 after filling for bankruptcy.

    The private sector created a total 170,000 jobs, but government payrolls declined by 13,000.