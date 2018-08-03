Blame Toys R Us closure for jobs report miss

July's jobs gains were short of expectations, and economists are pointing to the closing of retail chain Toys R Us for most of the miss.

The economy added 157,000 jobs, versus 190,000 expected. Employment gains were made in manufacturing, professional and business services and manufacturing, and even retail gained a net 7,000 jobs.

But in retail there was a large reduction of 32,000 jobs losses in hobby, toy and game stores.

"I blame it on Toys R Us," said Grant Thornton chief economist Diane Swonk.

Toy's 'R Us closed the doors on more than 800 stores on June 29 after filling for bankruptcy.

The private sector created a total 170,000 jobs, but government payrolls declined by 13,000.