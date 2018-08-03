This could be MVP Mike Trout's next career when he’s done playing baseball 

Ex NFL player Martellus Bennett says his biggest splurge is books — and he has 3,500 of them 10:15 AM ET Fri, 13 April 2018 | 01:27

"I would love to try it," Trout said of trying his hand at reporting the weather in a 2015 interview with Yahoo Sports.

In the past couple of years, Trout has even come close to getting his wish. The baseball star called in to the Weather Channel during a 2016 snowstorm to give Cantore an on-air report on how much snow had fallen in his area of New Jersey.

"We probably got about a foot and it's coming down steady right now," Trout said during the segment. "The wind's just what the worst part about it is. It's blowing hard."

"I love it. I love the weather," Trout also confided in Cantore during the interview, in which the baseball player also admitted that he had been getting up once an hour during the night before to measure the snowfall.

Trout also told Yahoo Sports that his interest in weather patterns emerged at a young age because he wanted to track storms so he would know if school might get cancelled. "I was young, and I always wanted to get off school," Trout said. "So I'd ask, 'When's the snowstorm coming?'" (As a baseball player, Trout's hobby also makes sense, considering that much of his work takes place outdoors.)

In July, Trout even gave a live weather report from the dugout of the MLB All-Star Game, telling FOX reporter Ken Rosenthal that he expected the rain to stay away from the game in Washington, D.C.

Of course, if Trout is thinking about a career change, he'll likely have to take a major pay cut. The average salary for a meteorologist is roughly $92,000 per year, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's less than 0.3 percent of Trout's current salary.

Meanwhile, Trout isn't the only great athlete to take an interest in the weather. Michael Jordan said in 2015 that he "always wanted to be a weatherman" if he hadn't played basketball. "If I wasn't playing basketball or baseball, I was going to tell you what the weather was going to be like tomorrow," he said.

