This could be MVP Mike Trout's next career when he’s done playing baseball 

At 26 Los Angeles Angels center-fielder Mike Trout already has a career that inspires envy.
The baseball superstar is widely regarded as one of the best (if not the best) players in his sport. He is already a seven-time All-Star and a two-time MLB Most Valuable Player, and he is currently earning more than $34 million per year. But, even though Trout is making millions of dollars as a professional athlete, he's still enamored with another career path where he'd earn considerably less money.
You see, Trout is a self-professed weather nerd. He reportedly owns his own weather balloon, he follows dozens of weather-related accounts on social media and often posts about the forecast wherever he's playing. Trout's wife has even complained on Twitter that the baseball player is "about one weather map photo short of me muting his text message alerts."
WIFE TWEET
Trout is very open about his love of weather reports and his own hobby of tracking big storm forecasts across various TV and online sources, including the Weather Channel. In January 2016, Trout tweeted a video of snow falling near his New Jersey home (he grew up in Millville, New Jersey) to the Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore.
TWEET
In fact, Trout's obvious obsession with the weather has inspired some of his fans online to wonder if the millionaire athlete would really rather be a meteorologist himself. Well, Trout doesn't exactly seem like he's ready to trade in his spikes for a raincoat and microphone just yet. But, Trout has said he'd like to try his hand at delivering a weather report on TV.