See inside the world's first all-glass underwater hotel suite

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, a five-star island resort, is debuting the suite, which cost $15 million to build. Guests will be able to stay in the suite as part of a package that will cost around $250,000 (though the resort has not yet determined exactly what will be included for the price).

Named "Muraka," the undersea hotel room is a two-level structure. Floating atop the water a living room, bedroom, glass bathroom with egg-shaped tub facing the sea, kitchen, bar, gym, butler's quarters and infinity pool and deck facing the sunset.