See inside the world's first all-glass underwater hotel suite

The Maldives is famous for underwater attractions, like an underwater spa and a restaurant 20-feet below sea, and in November the world's first all-glass underwater hotel suite opens there.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, a five-star island resort, is debuting the suite, which cost $15 million to build. Guests will be able to stay in the suite as part of a package that will cost around $250,000 (though the resort has not yet determined exactly what will be included for the price).
Named "Muraka," the undersea hotel room is a two-level structure. Floating atop the water a living room, bedroom, glass bathroom with egg-shaped tub facing the sea, kitchen, bar, gym, butler's quarters and infinity pool and deck facing the sunset.
A spiral staircase descends down to the undersea suite that sits 16.4 feet below sea level on the ocean floor, with king-sized bedroom, living area and bathroom. With its clear and curved, acrylic dome-shaped ceiling and all-glass walls, the suite features 180-degree, all-encompassing views of surrounding marine life. Completely submerged in sea, it has the feel of a larger-than-life aquarium.
The underwater bathroom is a highlight. The glass wall look outs directly into a bed of colorful coral, where guests can watch hundreds of tropical fish, sting rays and even nurse sharks feeding.
The underwater suite can accommodate up to nine guests.
The Conrad also has a submerged restaurant.
And there are other amazing underwater attractions around the world, from the Niyama Private Islands in the Maldives, where guests can enjoy a cocktail nearly 20 feet under the Indian Ocean to Manta Resort's Underwater Room off Pemba Island on the coast of Tanzania for $1,500 per night.