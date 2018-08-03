    ×

    Sonos pops another 15% a day after its market debut

    • Sonos stock got off to a slow start Thursday.
    • It rose as high as $23.60 in the first half hour of trading Friday.
    • The company makes high-end, web-connected speakers for audiophiles and music fans.
    Smart speaker maker Sonos popped another 15 percent Friday, a day after its stock market debut.

    The stock got off to a slow start Thursday, opening just 7 percent higher than its lower-than-expected initial price. But shares gained more than 30 percent by the end of trading Thursday and rose as high as $23.60 in the first half hour of trading Friday.

    The company makes high-end, web-connected speakers for audiophiles and music fans. It's expanding into the smart speaker space through partnerships with Amazon and Google.

    The company's IPO follows a number of high-profile offerings in the first half of 2018. Cloud storage provider Dropbox and software company DocuSign both spiked on their opening trades.

