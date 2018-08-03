Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson's endorsement deal with Under Armour has been ranked as the best-matched celebrity-brand partnership in the fashion and retail sectors.

A list produced by research company Spotted and published Friday rates celebrity endorsements out of 100, taking into account factors such as public perception, whether the star's audience overlaps with the brand's in terms of age, gender, income and location, and how risky a celebrity's behavior might be.

Tommy Hilfger's work with the model Winnie Harlow comes second in the ranking, scoring 97.2, followed by the homeware store Crate and Barrel, whose partnership with actress Reese Witherspoon scores 96.1.

Johnson, known as "The Rock," started his partnership with Under Armour in January 2016 and a Project Rock 1 sneaker released in May 2018 sold out in less than 24 hours, according to a post on Johnson's Instagram account. He also starred in Under Armour's "Will Finds A Way" ad campaign, which launched in April.