Payrolls rise 157,000 missing expectations, but overall picture still strong

Though the July reading missed estimates, previous months' jobs numbers were revised substantially higher. The May reading jumped from 244,000 to 268,000 while June's number increased from 213,000 originally reported up to 248,000, for a total net upward revision of 59,000 for the two months.

Average gains for the three-month period were a strong 224,000.

The numbers come amid an economy that has exhibited considerably stronger growth in the second quarter. GDP rose 4.1 for the period, and the third quarter also is expected to show gains at an above-trend pace.

For the labor market, the month saw job growth across a span of industries.

Manufacturing increased by 37,000 thanks to gains in durable goods-related businesses like transportation and machinery, bringing the 12-month total gain to 327,000.

Health care and social assistance added 34,000, while restaurants and bars contributed 26,000. Construction also was an area of growth, with 19,000 new positions, despite a slowdown in housing numbers of late.

The total labor force increased by 105,000 to 162.2 million, though the number counted as not in the labor force also rose by 96,000 to 95.6 million.

The unemployment rate for African-Americans edged higher, from 6.5 percent to 6.6 percent, while the level for Asians declined from 3.2 percent to 3.1 percent and Hispanics saw a drop from 4.6 percent to 4.5 percent.