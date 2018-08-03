Futures point to a slightly lower open as investors await jobs report

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Friday morning, as investors remained cautious ahead of the July jobs report.

At around 5:10 a.m. ET, Dow futures slipped 24 points, indicating an implied open of around 14 points lower. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures also pointed to a modestly lower start to the session for both of their respective markets.

Earnings season continues to be in full swing on Friday, with an abundance of businesses set to report their latest figures. Investors are likely to pay close attention to Kraft Heinz, Toyota Motors, Petrobras, Groupon and Berkshire Hathaway.

Economic data due Friday includes nonfarm payrolls, unemployment rate and average hourly wages data for July, which are all set to be published at 8:30 a.m. ET. The jobs report is widely expected to give a reading on the health of the world's largest economy and offer possible clues regarding the pace of the Federal Reserve's future interest rate hikes.

Non-manufacturing data is expected to follow at around 10:00 a.m. ET.

U.S. stocks finished higher on Thursday, shortly after Apple became the first U.S. publicly traded company in history to reach $1 trillion in market value. Apple's stock jumped almost 9 percent since the firm reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings earlier in the week.