US Treasurys tick higher as investors await July jobs report

Economic data due Friday includes nonfarm payrolls, unemployment rate and average hourly wages data for July, which are all set to be published at 8:30 a.m. ET. The jobs report is widely expected to give a reading on the health of the world's largest economy and offer possible clues regarding the pace of the Federal Reserve's future interest rate hikes.

Non-manufacturing data is expected to follow at around 10 a.m. ET.

In oil markets, energy market participants remained cautious shortly after a bounce in the previous session. Brent crude traded at around $73.61 a barrel on Friday morning, up around 0.2 percent, while U.S. crude was around $69.14, up almost 0.3 percent.