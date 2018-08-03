    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasurys tick higher as investors await July jobs report

    • The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.9804 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 3.1135 percent.
    • Economic data due Friday includes nonfarm payrolls, unemployment rate and average hourly wages data for July, which are all set to be published at 8:30 a.m. ET.

    U.S. government debt prices were higher Friday morning as investors looked ahead to a slew of key economic data.

    Economic data due Friday includes nonfarm payrolls, unemployment rate and average hourly wages data for July, which are all set to be published at 8:30 a.m. ET. The jobs report is widely expected to give a reading on the health of the world's largest economy and offer possible clues regarding the pace of the Federal Reserve's future interest rate hikes.

    Non-manufacturing data is expected to follow at around 10 a.m. ET.

    In oil markets, energy market participants remained cautious shortly after a bounce in the previous session. Brent crude traded at around $73.61 a barrel on Friday morning, up around 0.2 percent, while U.S. crude was around $69.14, up almost 0.3 percent.

