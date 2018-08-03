It may get messy, but PNC Financial's Jeffrey Mills believes the market is in a "pretty decent spot."

According to the firm's co-chief investment strategist, Wall Street angst over geopolitical headwinds is essentially overdone, and strong earnings will ultimately dominate.

"I would still characterize this market as there's nothing to fear, but fear itself," he said Thursday on CNBC's "Futures Now." "I'd say stay long, just make sure you have your seat belts fastened."

Mills referred to this year's uptick in volatility — sparked by concerns over factors such as rising interest rates, a narrowing yield curve and the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and major trading partners.