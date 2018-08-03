Willow is the first breast pump that doesn't make me feel like a cow

We're at the end of World Breastfeeding Week, an event created to increase awareness about the importance of breastfeeding to a baby's health.

But for working moms, it's not so simple.

For the past five months, I've been pumping at the office to make sure my baby daughter has enough milk while I'm at work all day. Breastfeeding has made me feel slightly less guilty for maintaining my full-time work schedule, and I've been determined to keep it up, even though it's my least favorite part of the day.

There are dozens of pumps to choose from in a market that's expected to reach $1.74 billion by 2025, according to Grand View Research. I started out using the Spectra S2 because it was covered by insurance and recommended by my lactation consultant. It's a great, easy-to-use pump and the cleanup is simple. But the device has to be plugged in and requires that I undress and put on a pumping bra.

I wanted a high-tech upgrade, so I tried the Medela Sonata, which runs on a battery. It pumps great, is super quiet and can be connected to an app to track your sessions. But it's bulky, has tubes coming out of it and includes a bunch of parts that require daily cleaning.

Finally, I opted for a pump called Willow, which everyone was talking about at CES in 2017. The company launched this year and I've been testing it for a few months.